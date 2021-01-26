Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.95. 212,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,506. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.30.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

