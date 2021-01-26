Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.05. 621,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,730. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

