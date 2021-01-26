Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $210.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average is $170.62.

