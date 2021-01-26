Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,710 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,267,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $5,948,327.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,542,296.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $1,518,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,320,884.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,366 shares of company stock worth $15,780,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

