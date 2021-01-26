CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.94

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.94 and last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 371947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$608.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.79.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$437.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

