Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $13.28. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 736 shares.
The company has a market cap of $60.80 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.
Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%.
About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
