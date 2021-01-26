Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $13.28. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 736 shares.

The company has a market cap of $60.80 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the quarter. Canterbury Park makes up 12.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 10.07% of Canterbury Park worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.