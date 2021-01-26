Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$41.00. The company traded as high as C$45.00 and last traded at C$44.99, with a volume of 463684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.85.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.59.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market cap of C$17.10 billion and a PE ratio of -10.72.

About Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

