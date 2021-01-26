Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,484 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in DaVita by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.