Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.23% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCKT stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

