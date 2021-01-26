Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 8,610 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Planet Fitness worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after acquiring an additional 914,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

