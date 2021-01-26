Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $6.19 Million Investment in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 162,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.35% of Replimune Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after buying an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,719,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 891,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,863,169.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 608,927 shares of company stock worth $25,913,557. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

REPL stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

