Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $6.88 Million Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 152.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,545 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 3.44% of Assembly Biosciences worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 36.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 369,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

