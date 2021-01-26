Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.32% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 197.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 934,972 shares during the last quarter. Svennilson Peter grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 18,017,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NGM opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.