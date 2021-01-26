Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 5,187 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

