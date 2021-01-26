Canal Insurance CO Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canal Insurance CO trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 5.4% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded down $10.20 on Tuesday, reaching $333.31. 81,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

