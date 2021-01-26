Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Shares of CP traded down C$4.52 on Tuesday, reaching C$434.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,108. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$482.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$445.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$410.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$431.62.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

