Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.31.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

TSE CNQ opened at C$31.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$40.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total value of C$655,317.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,290,215.31. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$135,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at C$706,293.90. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and sold 249,350 shares worth $7,627,602.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.