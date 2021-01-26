Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Lowered by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 964,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

