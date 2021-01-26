Canaccord Genuity Raises Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) Price Target to GBX 310

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:IDEA traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 283 ($3.70). The stock had a trading volume of 867,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 261.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £713.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,830.00. Ideagen plc has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

In related news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

