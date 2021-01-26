Canaccord Genuity Raises Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $29.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CURLF. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Curaleaf stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 1,077,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,730. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

