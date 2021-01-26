Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Camping World reported sales of $964.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Camping World by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 780.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,841 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 22.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,127 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

