Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 81.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1,413.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Cameco has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,273,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.