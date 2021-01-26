Cambridge Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,259,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,209. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.