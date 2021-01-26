Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $12.07 on Monday, hitting $722.98. 787,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $721.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $797,989 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

