Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $473.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,989. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

