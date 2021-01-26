Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4,049.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

