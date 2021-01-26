Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,324,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.39. 1,119,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.