Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $7.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,725,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,602.0% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,490 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,682,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

