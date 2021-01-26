Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after buying an additional 369,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

