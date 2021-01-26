Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.46. 1,188,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,194. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94.

