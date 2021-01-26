Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.88 million, a PE ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

