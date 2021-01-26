Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of AT&T by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

T stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

