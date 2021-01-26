Calton & Associates Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30,000.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006,686 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

