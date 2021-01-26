Calton & Associates Inc. Has $573,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $176.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

