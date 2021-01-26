Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.52.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.