Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 371.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $56.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

