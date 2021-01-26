Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

