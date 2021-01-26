Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.72. 1,022,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,332. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

