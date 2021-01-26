Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 1,778 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,250. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

