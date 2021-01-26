Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 158,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $190.15. 3,316,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.