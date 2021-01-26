Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,285. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.