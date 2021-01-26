Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,285. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

