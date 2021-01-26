Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,768 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKK. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 173.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKK stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $333.99. 30,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,835. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $340.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.89.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

