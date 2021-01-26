Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

