Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 65.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 833.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 29.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The company had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

