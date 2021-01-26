C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 16.8% Higher

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) rose 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $147.83. Approximately 7,556,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,996,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

