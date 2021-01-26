C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 16.8% Higher

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) rose 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $147.83. Approximately 7,556,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,996,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.57.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.
About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
