C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Trimmed by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

