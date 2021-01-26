Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

