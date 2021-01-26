Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

