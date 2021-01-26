Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

