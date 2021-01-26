Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 120,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 124,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

