BTC Lite Price Down 36.4% This Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $119,035.75 and approximately $16.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.19 or 0.00801836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.05 or 0.04207445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00017450 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

